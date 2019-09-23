Has Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Vipshop Holdings is one of 638 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. VIPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIPS's full-year earnings has moved 16.96% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, VIPS has returned 78.57% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 22.37% on average. This means that Vipshop Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, VIPS belongs to the Internet - Delivery Services industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #238 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.61% so far this year, meaning that VIPS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track VIPS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

