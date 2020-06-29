Has Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VRTX and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 887 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. VRTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VRTX's full-year earnings has moved 15.02% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, VRTX has gained about 30.69% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -2.78%. This shows that Vertex Pharmaceuticals is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, VRTX is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 381 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.81% so far this year, so VRTX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

VRTX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.