Has Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VRTX and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 894 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VRTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VRTX's full-year earnings has moved 7.79% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, VRTX has returned 22.36% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 4.25%. This shows that Vertex Pharmaceuticals is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, VRTX belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 384 individual stocks and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.35% this year, meaning that VRTX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track VRTX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

