Has Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VRNA and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 901 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. VRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VRNA's full-year earnings has moved 64.58% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, VRNA has moved about 34.78% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.63%. As we can see, Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, VRNA belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 393 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.14% so far this year, so VRNA is performing better in this area.

VRNA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

