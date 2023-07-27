Has Verizon Stock Turned a Corner?

The market hasn't liked Verizon's (NYSE: VZ) performance for years as the company built out its 5G network. But now most of the investment phase is behind us, and the cash generation machine has been turned on. In this video, Travis Hoium highlights why the second quarter may have been a turning point.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of July 25, 2023. The video was published on July 26, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Verizon Communications

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Verizon Communications wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 17, 2023

Travis Hoium has positions in Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.