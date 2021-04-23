Has Veritiv (VRTV) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Veritiv (VRTV), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Veritiv is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 245 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. VRTV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VRTV's full-year earnings has moved 80% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that VRTV has returned about 96.06% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 15.94% on average. This means that Veritiv is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, VRTV belongs to the Paper and Related Products industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.63% so far this year, so VRTV is performing better in this area.

VRTV will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Veritiv Corporation (VRTV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.