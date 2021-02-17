Has Vericel (VCEL) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Vericel (VCEL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VCEL and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Vericel is a member of our Medical group, which includes 977 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VCEL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VCEL's full-year earnings has moved 13.41% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, VCEL has moved about 64.12% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 5.43%. This shows that Vericel is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, VCEL belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 444 individual stocks and currently sits at #202 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.29% so far this year, meaning that VCEL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track VCEL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

