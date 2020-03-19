Has Verastem (VSTM) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Verastem (VSTM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VSTM and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Verastem is a member of our Medical group, which includes 898 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VSTM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSTM's full-year earnings has moved 56.38% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, VSTM has returned 23.88% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 19.51% on average. As we can see, Verastem is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, VSTM is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 385 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 13.20% so far this year, meaning that VSTM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

VSTM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.