Has Vector Group (VGR) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Vector Group (VGR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Vector Group is one of 179 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. VGR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VGR's full-year earnings has moved 19.74% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that VGR has returned about 40.07% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 18.97% on average. This shows that Vector Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, VGR belongs to the Tobacco industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.53% this year, meaning that VGR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

VGR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.