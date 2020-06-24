Has VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of VBI Vaccines (VBIV), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

VBI Vaccines is one of 887 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VBIV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VBIV's full-year earnings has moved 19.15% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, VBIV has gained about 86.23% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.17%. This means that VBI Vaccines is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, VBIV belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 381 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.57% so far this year, so VBIV is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to VBIV as it looks to continue its solid performance.

