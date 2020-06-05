Has VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has VBI Vaccines (VBIV) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

VBI Vaccines is one of 888 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VBIV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VBIV's full-year earnings has moved 19.15% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, VBIV has gained about 52.17% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.41%. As we can see, VBI Vaccines is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, VBIV belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 382 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.21% so far this year, meaning that VBIV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track VBIV. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.