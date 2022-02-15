Has Valero Energy (VLO) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Valero Energy (VLO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Valero Energy is one of 256 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Valero Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLO's full-year earnings has moved 8.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that VLO has returned about 19.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 16.4%. This shows that Valero Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Nine Energy Service (NINE) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17%.

The consensus estimate for Nine Energy Service's current year EPS has increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Valero Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21.6% so far this year, so VLO is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Nine Energy Service falls under the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this industry has 28 stocks and is ranked #66. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.4%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Valero Energy and Nine Energy Service. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

