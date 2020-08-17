Has USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of USANA Health Sciences (USNA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

USANA Health Sciences is a member of our Medical group, which includes 901 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. USNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for USNA's full-year earnings has moved 8.63% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, USNA has returned 5.86% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 1.76% on a year-to-date basis. This means that USANA Health Sciences is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, USNA is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 170 individual companies and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.77% so far this year, meaning that USNA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track USNA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.