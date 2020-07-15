Has USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of USANA Health Sciences (USNA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of USNA and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

USANA Health Sciences is one of 903 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. USNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for USNA's full-year earnings has moved 4.26% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that USNA has returned about 8.21% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.12%. This means that USANA Health Sciences is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, USNA is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 172 individual companies and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.72% so far this year, meaning that USNA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

USNA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

