Has USA Truck (USAK) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is USA Truck (USAK) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

USA Truck is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 141 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. USAK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for USAK's full-year earnings has moved 20.55% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that USAK has returned about 66.18% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 9.09% on average. This means that USA Truck is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, USAK is a member of the Transportation - Truck industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.91% so far this year, so USAK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track USAK. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

