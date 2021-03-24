Has USA Truck (USAK) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of USA Truck (USAK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

USA Truck is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 140 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. USAK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USAK's full-year earnings has moved 47.57% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, USAK has gained about 77.94% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 5.83% on a year-to-date basis. This means that USA Truck is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, USAK belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.70% so far this year, meaning that USAK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track USAK. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

