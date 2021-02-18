Has USA Truck (USAK) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of USA Truck (USAK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

USA Truck is one of 140 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. USAK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USAK's full-year earnings has moved 29.14% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, USAK has returned 67.97% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 3.25%. This shows that USA Truck is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, USAK is a member of the Transportation - Truck industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.41% so far this year, so USAK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to USAK as it looks to continue its solid performance.

