Has Urban Outfitters (URBN) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Urban Outfitters (URBN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Urban Outfitters is one of 201 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Urban Outfitters is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for URBN's full-year earnings has moved 4.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that URBN has returned about 30.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 10%. This means that Urban Outfitters is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Wayfair (W). The stock is up 101.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Wayfair's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 51.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Urban Outfitters belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.4% so far this year, so URBN is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Wayfair belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 36-stock industry is currently ranked #85. The industry has moved +14.9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Urban Outfitters and Wayfair. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

