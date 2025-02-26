Has Upstart (UPST) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. is a member of our Finance group, which includes 870 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UPST's full-year earnings has moved 96.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, UPST has returned 8.7% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 4.4%. This means that Upstart Holdings, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.5%.

In Enact Holdings, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Upstart Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 87 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.9% so far this year, meaning that UPST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Enact Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #146. The industry has moved -3.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Upstart Holdings, Inc. and Enact Holdings, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

