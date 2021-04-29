Has Upstart Holdings (UPST) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Upstart Holdings (UPST) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Upstart Holdings is one of 620 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. UPST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UPST's full-year earnings has moved 177.27% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, UPST has gained about 179.14% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 14.97% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Upstart Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, UPST belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #116 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.99% so far this year, so UPST is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track UPST. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.