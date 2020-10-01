Has UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of UnitedHealth Group (UNH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

UnitedHealth Group is one of 935 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. UNH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNH's full-year earnings has moved 1.85% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, UNH has moved about 6.05% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 1.27%. This means that UnitedHealth Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, UNH belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.70% so far this year, so UNH is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track UNH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

