Has United States Steel (X) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is United States Steel (X) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

United States Steel is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 252 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. X is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for X's full-year earnings has moved 21.15% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that X has returned about 33.81% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 4.06% on average. As we can see, United States Steel is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, X belongs to the Steel - Producers industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 34.30% so far this year, meaning that X is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Basic Materials sector will want to keep a close eye on X as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.