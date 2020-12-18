Has United Parcel Service (UPS) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has United Parcel Service (UPS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

United Parcel Service is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 140 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. UPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UPS's full-year earnings has moved 11% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, UPS has moved about 49.06% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 15.39%. This shows that United Parcel Service is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, UPS belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 74.80% so far this year, so UPS is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to UPS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.