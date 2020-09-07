Has United Parcel Service (UPS) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. United Parcel Service (UPS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of UPS and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

United Parcel Service is one of 141 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. UPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UPS's full-year earnings has moved 23.77% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, UPS has gained about 37.35% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 1.51%. This means that United Parcel Service is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, UPS is a member of the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 52.10% so far this year, so UPS is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to UPS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

