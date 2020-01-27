Has Unique Fabricating (UFAB) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Unique Fabricating (UFAB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Unique Fabricating is one of 90 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. UFAB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UFAB's full-year earnings has moved 27.08% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, UFAB has gained about 8.81% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 1.78% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Unique Fabricating is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, UFAB belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.53% so far this year, so UFAB is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track UFAB. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

