Has Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of UCTT and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Ultra Clean Holdings is one of 631 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. UCTT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UCTT's full-year earnings has moved 2.82% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, UCTT has gained about 52.04% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 11.28%. This means that Ultra Clean Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, UCTT belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.08% so far this year, so UCTT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to UCTT as it looks to continue its solid performance.

