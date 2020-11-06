Has Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of UCTT and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Ultra Clean Holdings is one of 616 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. UCTT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UCTT's full-year earnings has moved 13.24% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, UCTT has moved about 8.22% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 32.46%. This shows that Ultra Clean Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, UCTT belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 32.56% so far this year, so UCTT is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track UCTT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

