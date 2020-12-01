Has Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of UCTT and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Ultra Clean Holdings is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 616 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. UCTT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UCTT's full-year earnings has moved 13.24% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, UCTT has gained about 34.81% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 34.79% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ultra Clean Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, UCTT belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 49.92% this year, meaning that UCTT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

UCTT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT): Free Stock Analysis Report



