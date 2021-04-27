Has UFP Industries (UFPI) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. UFP Industries (UFPI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of UFPI and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

UFP Industries is a member of our Construction group, which includes 99 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. UFPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UFPI's full-year earnings has moved 68.04% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that UFPI has returned about 46.53% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 23.32%. This means that UFP Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, UFPI belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 27.37% so far this year, so UFPI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track UFPI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.