Has UFP Industries (UFPI) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of UFP Industries (UFPI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

UFP Industries is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 100 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. UFPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UFPI's full-year earnings has moved 33.24% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, UFPI has returned 28.32% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 12.37%. As we can see, UFP Industries is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, UFPI belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.76% this year, meaning that UFPI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on UFPI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

