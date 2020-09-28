Has U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of USX and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 141 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. USX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for USX's full-year earnings has moved 452% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, USX has returned 64.02% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 2.40%. This shows that U.S. Xpress Enterprises is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, USX belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 31 individual companies and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.74% so far this year, meaning that USX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

USX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

