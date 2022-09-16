Has Twin Disc (TWIN) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Twin Disc (TWIN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Twin Disc is one of 228 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Twin Disc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TWIN's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, TWIN has returned 10% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 19.3% on average. This means that Twin Disc is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Valmont Industries (VMI). The stock has returned 10.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Valmont Industries' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Twin Disc belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 20.5% so far this year, meaning that TWIN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Valmont Industries, however, belongs to the Steel - Pipe and Tube industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #10. The industry has moved +19.6% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Twin Disc and Valmont Industries as they could maintain their solid performance.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Twin Disc, Incorporated (TWIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.