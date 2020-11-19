Has Turtle Beach (HEAR) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Turtle Beach (HEAR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Turtle Beach is one of 615 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HEAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEAR's full-year earnings has moved 118.45% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that HEAR has returned about 88.68% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 30.84% on average. As we can see, Turtle Beach is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, HEAR belongs to the Communication - Components industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.10% so far this year, so HEAR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track HEAR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

