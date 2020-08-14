Has Turtle Beach (HEAR) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Turtle Beach (HEAR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of HEAR and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Turtle Beach is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 605 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HEAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEAR's full-year earnings has moved 8,300% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, HEAR has returned 81.16% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 21.35%. This shows that Turtle Beach is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, HEAR belongs to the Communication - Components industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.66% so far this year, meaning that HEAR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

HEAR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

