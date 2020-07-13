Has Turtle Beach (HEAR) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Turtle Beach (HEAR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Turtle Beach is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 606 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HEAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEAR's full-year earnings has moved 241.77% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, HEAR has moved about 86.56% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 17.37% on average. This means that Turtle Beach is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, HEAR belongs to the Communication - Components industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.95% this year, meaning that HEAR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on HEAR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

