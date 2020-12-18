Has Turning Point Brands (TPB) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Turning Point Brands (TPB) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Turning Point Brands is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 174 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TPB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPB's full-year earnings has moved 5.06% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that TPB has returned about 51.12% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 3.40% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Turning Point Brands is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, TPB belongs to the Tobacco industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.23% so far this year, so TPB is performing better in this area.

TPB will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

