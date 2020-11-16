Has Turning Point Brands (TPB) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Turning Point Brands (TPB) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Turning Point Brands is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 175 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TPB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPB's full-year earnings has moved 5.06% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that TPB has returned about 35.63% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 0.71%. This means that Turning Point Brands is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, TPB belongs to the Tobacco industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 9.82% this year, meaning that TPB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track TPB. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.