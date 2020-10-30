Has Turning Point Brands (TPB) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Turning Point Brands (TPB), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TPB and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

Turning Point Brands is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 176 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TPB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPB's full-year earnings has moved 7.69% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, TPB has gained about 28.88% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 8.08% on average. As we can see, Turning Point Brands is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, TPB belongs to the Tobacco industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 17.67% so far this year, meaning that TPB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

TPB will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

