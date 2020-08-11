Has Turning Point Brands (TPB) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Turning Point Brands (TPB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TPB and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

Turning Point Brands is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 173 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TPB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPB's full-year earnings has moved 32.09% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, TPB has gained about 4.90% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -6.30% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Turning Point Brands is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, TPB is a member of the Tobacco industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 10.77% this year, meaning that TPB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track TPB. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

