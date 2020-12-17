Has Tupperware Brands (TUP) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Tupperware Brands (TUP) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Tupperware Brands is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 174 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TUP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TUP's full-year earnings has moved 60.35% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, TUP has moved about 260.37% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 2.64% on average. This shows that Tupperware Brands is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, TUP is a member of the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.67% so far this year, meaning that TUP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on TUP as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

