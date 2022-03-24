Has Triton International (TRTN) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Triton International (TRTN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Triton International is one of 140 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Triton International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRTN's full-year earnings has moved 13.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, TRTN has moved about 17.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 0.4% on average. As we can see, Triton International is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Union Pacific (UNP). The stock is up 6.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Union Pacific's current year EPS has increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Triton International belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.3% so far this year, so TRTN is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Union Pacific belongs to the Transportation - Rail industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #161. The industry has moved +4.4% year to date.

Triton International and Union Pacific could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

