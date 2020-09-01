Has TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has TRI Pointe Group (TPH) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

TRI Pointe Group is a member of our Construction group, which includes 101 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPH's full-year earnings has moved 38.65% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, TPH has gained about 8.34% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 7% on average. This means that TRI Pointe Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, TPH belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 23.93% so far this year, so TPH is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track TPH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

