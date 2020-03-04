Has TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of TRI Pointe Group (TPH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TPH and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

TRI Pointe Group is a member of our Construction group, which includes 100 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPH's full-year earnings has moved 5.13% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, TPH has moved about 1.67% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of -5.48%. This shows that TRI Pointe Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, TPH is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.59% so far this year, meaning that TPH is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to TPH as it looks to continue its solid performance.

