Has Trevena (TRVN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Trevena (TRVN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Trevena is one of 931 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TRVN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRVN's full-year earnings has moved 14% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that TRVN has returned about 208% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.32%. This means that Trevena is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, TRVN is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 414 individual companies and currently sits at #178 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.25% so far this year, so TRVN is performing better in this area.

TRVN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

