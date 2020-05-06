Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Trevena, Inc. (TRVN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Trevena, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 892 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TRVN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRVN's full-year earnings has moved 26.47% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that TRVN has returned about 5.84% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 3.01%. This shows that Trevena, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, TRVN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 382 individual companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.89% this year, meaning that TRVN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track TRVN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

