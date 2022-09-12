Has TravelCenters of America (TA) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. TravelCenters of America (TA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

TravelCenters of America is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 229 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TravelCenters of America is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TA's full-year earnings has moved 113.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that TA has returned about 3.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 18.1% on average. This means that TravelCenters of America is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Ulta Beauty (ULTA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.4%.

The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty's current year EPS has increased 6.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, TravelCenters of America is a member of the Retail - Convenience Stores industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.5% this year, meaning that TA is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Ulta Beauty, however, belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #167. The industry has moved -18.3% so far this year.

TravelCenters of America and Ulta Beauty could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



TravelCenters of America LLC (TA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.