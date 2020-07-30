Has Translate Bio (TBIO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Translate Bio (TBIO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Translate Bio is one of 903 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TBIO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TBIO's full-year earnings has moved 23.68% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that TBIO has returned about 93.12% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 2.21% on average. This shows that Translate Bio is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, TBIO belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 172 individual companies and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.35% this year, meaning that TBIO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to TBIO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

