Has Toyota Motor (TM) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of Toyota Motor (TM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TM and the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks group's stocks.

Toyota Motor is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 99 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TM's full-year earnings has moved 12.93% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that TM has returned about 2.83% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have gained about 12.86% on average. This means that Toyota Motor is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, TM belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.53% so far this year, so TM is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

TM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Toyota Motor Corporation (TM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.