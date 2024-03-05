Has Toyota Motor (TM) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Toyota Motor Corporation is one of 111 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Toyota Motor Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TM's full-year earnings has moved 18.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that TM has returned about 33% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 5.7%. As we can see, Toyota Motor Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, AB Volvo (VLVLY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.6%.

For AB Volvo, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Toyota Motor Corporation belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.8% so far this year, so TM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

AB Volvo, however, belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this 55-stock industry is ranked #146. The industry has moved -0.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Toyota Motor Corporation and AB Volvo as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

