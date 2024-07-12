Has TopBuild (BLD) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is TopBuild (BLD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

TopBuild is a member of our Construction group, which includes 90 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TopBuild is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLD's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BLD has returned 13.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 8.6% on average. This shows that TopBuild is outperforming its peers so far this year.

CRH (CRH) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.1%.

In CRH's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, TopBuild belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.2% so far this year, so BLD is performing better in this area. CRH is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track TopBuild and CRH. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

